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'Lover Boy' Mahurat: Director Shankar’s son Arjith begins his acting journey

Insiders reveal that 'Lover Boy' is much more than a tender, youthful love story. Director Ashok is packing it with the sleek, high-energy commercial elements that modern audiences love.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:47 IST
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Jason Sanjay at Lover Boy mahurat.

Jason Sanjay at Lover Boy mahurat.

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 19 June 2026, 07:47 IST
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