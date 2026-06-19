'Lover Boy' Mahurat: Director Shankar’s son Arjith begins his acting journey

<p>Arjith Shankar, son of acclaimed <em>Gentleman</em> director Shankar Shanmugham, has begun his acting journey. His debut film kicked off this morning with a star-studded, traditional puja ceremony. Following a spectacular, celebrity-packed mahurat, the upcoming romantic entertainer <em>Lover Boy</em> has officially started its production in Chennai.</p><p>While Arjith’s older sister, Aditi Shankar, has already established herself as a successful actress and singer in the showbiz industry, Arjith began his career by assisting a director. Aiming to master the craft organically, he spent considerable time working as an assistant director under the hit-making filmmaker AR Murugadoss.</p>.‘OM’ unveiled: Dhanush’s first strike promo sends fans into frenzy.<p>However, life clearly had different plans for Arjith. After assisting a filmmaker for a couple of projects, Arjith is now stepping directly into the spotlight as the hero of <em>Lover Boy</em>. The film is being directed by Ashok, a former associate of the filmmaker Atlee, promising a vibrant, stylish vision for the romantic entertainer.</p><p>The puja ceremony was nothing short of spectacular, radiating true "Shankar-esque" grandeur. Industry heavyweights, veteran technicians and close family friends gathered to bless the young debutant as the first clapboard was struck. </p><p>Among the high-profile guests at the auspicious launch was filmmaker Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Joseph C Vijay.</p>.<p>National sensation Krithi Shetty has been locked in as the female lead opposite Arjith. <em>Lover Boy</em> officially went on floors with a week-long primary shooting schedule locked in for various locations across Chennai.</p><p>Insiders reveal that <em>Lover Boy</em> is much more than a tender, youthful love story. Director Ashok is packing it with the sleek, high-energy commercial elements that modern audiences love. Backed by a perfect mix of fresh talents, the buzz for the movie has instantly skyrocketed, with everyone keeping a close eye on the movie’s development.</p>