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'Maa Inti Bangaaram' movie review: Gold with a few scratches

Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:12 IST
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2.5/5
Director:B V Nandini Reddy
Cast:Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:12 IST
Entertainment NewsSamantha Ruth PrabhuMovie Reviewmovie reviews

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