'Maa Inti Bangaaram' movie review: Gold with a few scratches

<p>Frequent collaborators B V Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunite once again, this time swapping romance for a family entertainer loaded with politics, old grudges, and enough drama to fuel an entire wedding season.</p><p>Swarna (Samantha), arrives in Ballavaram during a family wedding and local elections with two weeks to win over her husband Anirudh’s sprawling family. Easier said than done. This is a household where sisters and sisters-in-law are constantly trying to outdo one another. As celebrations unfold, ghosts from the past begin resurfacing, threatening to turn family tensions into something far messier.</p>.<p>The joint-family chaos does much of the heavy lifting here, with rivalries, emotional baggage, and constant friction keeping things entertaining. Samantha is decent in a familiar role, while Gulshan Devaiah adds intrigue but feels underused. Diganth barely leaves an impression. Raj’s writing and Nandini Reddy’s direction keep things moving, balancing family drama, comedy, action, and sentiment with ease. The laughs land, the action is slick, and the punchy score gives the film an extra kick.</p><p>The first half moves along smoothly, setting up relationships and conflicts with enough energy to keep you invested. The second half, however, slips into predictable territory. Twists arrive exactly when you expect them, and some emotional beats feel a little too convenient. Still, the film understands its audience and delivers enough whistles, laughs, and sentiment to stay afloat.</p><p>'Maa Inti Bangaaram' may not reinvent the family entertainer, but it knows how to work the formula. It is warm, occasionally messy, and packed with enough drama to keep the family WhatsApp group busy for weeks.</p><p><em>(The film is running in theatres)</em></p>