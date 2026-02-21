Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Maarnami' Film Review: A domestic romance lost in chaos

The only redeeming quality is Charan Raj’s music — beautiful songs and a somewhat familiar background score.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 20:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Maarnami Kannada (Theatres)
2/5
Director:Rishith Shetty
Cast:Chaithra J Achar, Ritvvikk Mathad, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 20:54 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie ReviewFilm Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us