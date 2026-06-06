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'Made in India: A Titan Story' review | More than just a watch story

Made in India: A Titan Story thrives on such nostalgia, both collective and personal. You approach it with some trepidation.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 22:15 IST
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Made in India: A Titan Story
3/5
Director:Robbie Grewal
Cast:Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh, Namita Dubey
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Published 05 June 2026, 22:15 IST
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