'Made in India: A Titan Story' review | More than just a watch story

<p>When the Titan advertisement, with its jingle heavily inspired by Mozart’s Symphony No 25 in G Minor, played on Doordarshan, I would unfailingly pretend to be a conductor. Once, my ajji caught me in the act and promised me a Titan watch if I aced my Class 10 exams.</p>.<p>Made in India: A Titan Story thrives on such nostalgia, both collective and personal. You approach it with some trepidation. Is this going to be another self-congratulatory tale in which the rest of the world plays villain while Indians emerge as righteous victims? Thankfully, it is not. Although the Swiss watchmakers are portrayed as somewhat smug and supercilious (which, to an extent, they probably were), the series largely avoids caricature.</p>.<p>Instead, it focuses on self-reliance, entrepreneurship and the sepia-tinted geniality of corporate India before liberalisation. Despite its obvious adoration of all things Tata, including its head JRD Tata (an excellent, if slightly on-the-nose, turn by Naseeruddin Shah), there is a genuine feel-good quality to the storytelling. You cannot help but root for Xerxes Desai, played elegantly by Jim Sarbh, whose dream is to create an Indian watch that can rival the world’s best. One of the running gags is the many ways in which his name is mispronounced; at one point, he is even addressed as “Xerox ji”.</p>.<p>The pacing slackens in places, and all that goodness can feel wearying. Yet you remember that jingle, the excitement it generated in a hopeful nation, and the Titan steel watch your ajji gifted you, which you wore for 13 years. Suddenly, such an admiring paean no longer feels out of place.</p>.<p>(The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video)</p>