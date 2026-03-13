<p>There’s no denying the earnestness or sincerity of 'Made in Korea'. Alas, admirable sentiments alone do not make for a compelling screenplay or plot.</p><p>The story follows a young girl from rural Tamil Nadu, played with endearing innocence by Priyanka Arul Mohan, who dreams of visiting South Korea after being widely praised for her portrayal of Queen Shenbagam in a school play. </p><p>According to the 13th-century Korean chronicle 'Samguk Yusa', Shenbagam was an Indian princess who travelled to Korea and became the first queen of Geumgwan Gaya in 48 AD.</p><p>Fuelled by this romantic historical connection, the girl nurtures a fantasy of Korea that eventually becomes reality. Once there, however, she must grapple with language barriers, cultural alienation and a deep loneliness. Gradually, she learns to survive and even thrive, helped along by a motley group of strangers with whom she forms unexpected emotional bonds.</p>.'Gharga' movie review: Ambitious mystery drama lost in chaos.<p>The film wants to examine what happens when idle teenage fantasies collide with the harsher textures of adult reality. It gestures toward themes of migration, unfamiliarity, survival and the fragile search for belonging: All of which promise an engaging 90-minute journey. </p><p>However, it falters badly in execution. Even its pleasant tone, a few genuinely warm moments and the vulnerability of its actors cannot rescue the viewer from a lingering sense of disappointment. The screenplay repeatedly hints at complex emotional and cultural questions but rarely develops them with the depth they deserve. </p><p>In the end, 'Made in Korea' remains far removed from the cross-cultural drama it so clearly aspires to be.</p><p><em>(The movie is streaming on Netflix)</em></p>