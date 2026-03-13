Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Made in Korea' Film Review: No kimchi in this Korean adventure

In the end, 'Made in Korea' remains far removed from the cross-cultural drama it so clearly aspires to be.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Made in Korea (Tamil)
2/5
Director:Ra Karthik
Cast:Priyanka Arul Mohan, Park Hye-jin, Jaehyun Jang
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 10:04 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Reviewmovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us