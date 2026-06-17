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'Made Rs 76 lakh from one reel': Orry gets candid on his income, compares his pose to that of Shah Rukh Khan

Orry revealed that his fees ranges on average between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:56 IST
EntertainmentShah Rukh KhanTrendinginfluencer

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