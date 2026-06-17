'Made Rs 76 lakh from one reel': Orry gets candid on his income, compares his pose to that of Shah Rukh Khan

<p>Social media influencer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=orry">Orry </a>is making headlines again owing to his paychecks which he says comes majorly through paid appearances. During a recent podcast episode with KK Create, Orry revealed that he made Rs 76 lakh with just one collaboration and says that his fees ranges on average between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. </p><p>"Last month I made Rs 76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel," Orry said in the episode. </p>.<p>"For Rs 15 to Rs 25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want," he further said adding that he sells "an experience you can buy."</p>.'Was torture for me': Orry slams Dhruv Rathee, claims latter once tricked him into watching his video.<p>Orry went on to say that his pose with celebrities is now as famous as Shah Rukh Khan's.</p><p>"Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I've reached that status," he said. </p><p>He also revealed that his parents manage all his finances and he has no plans of taking over from them in the future. </p>