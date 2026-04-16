<p>Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri's upcoming film <em>Maa Behen</em> has a new update.</p><p>Director Suresh Triveni, in an Instagram post shared on April 15, updated the audience that the film has now moved to a new stage.</p><p>Keeping further details under wraps, Triveni shared a picture of Madhuri, Tripti and Dharna Durga smiling while looking at a mobile phone.</p><p>He captioned the post in Hindi, "Agle padaav ki taiyyari".</p><p>The dark comedy features Madhuri as Rekha, while Tripti and Dharna play her daughters.</p>.'Security reasons': Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan skip Asha Bhosle's funeral.<p>A teaser of the film was released in February which gave a sneak-peak into the chaotic lives of this mother-daughters trio. </p><p>The teaser features Madhuri in a sleeveless blouse with a saree as, Tripti, who plays the elder daughter, taunts her for wearing such clothes at this age. What follows is absolute chaos, some banter and non-stop drama.</p><p>Amid all this, Madhuri then calls her estranged daughters in the middle of the night with chilling news — there's a dead body in her kitchen, following which they join forces to hide it. </p><p>The teaser also features Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role.</p><p>The film was announced as part of Netflix India's 2026 release slate, however an exact release date is yet to be announced.</p>