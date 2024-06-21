'Maharaj' film row: Gujarat HC lifts stay on release of debut film of Aamir Khan's son Junaid

"The film concludes by saying that a sect Is "far more important than any individual and incident. Treating this incident as an exception, the Vaishnavite community continued to grow and remained a proud and integral part of the social, cultural and religious fabric of India,' justice Vishen noted in her order.

The court also ordered to lift the stay which had held the release of the movie starring Junaid Khan, son of Amir Khan on over the top platform-Netflix.

A set of followers of Vaishnavite Pustimargi sect, who claim themselves to be the devotees of Lord Krishna, had moved the high court against the release of the movie claiming that it was based on the controversial Libel Case of 1862.

It is litigation filed by the then religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj against a journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji for publishing an article in the magazine Satyaprakash in the then Bombay. The article wrote about the alleged "immoral practices of Jadunathji with the females of his sect."

The British judges passed the judgement in favour of Mulji while expressing their opinion on "general practices of Maharajas" of the sect.

The petitioners said in the high court the judgement of the colonial judges contains "scandalous and defamatory language" against the Pustimargi sect as a whole. They said that "judgement was based on interpretation of Sanskrit verses after recording that the same is a dead language."

The judgement recorded, according to the petitioners, that "the Maharajas i.e Acharyas of the sect undertake immoral practices. It also interpreted the devotional songs of Lord Krishna as being of amorous character and having a corrupting and licentious tendency where the subject of sexual intercourse is most prominent."

The petitioners have said that the release of the movie ""is likely to incite feelings of hatred and violence against the Pustimargi sect which, would be in breach of code of ethics under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Rules of 2021’) and the Selfregulation Code of Over the Top Technology (OTT).

Earlier on Tuesday, appearing for Netflix senior counsel Mukul Rohagti opposed the petition stating, "We can't eradicate legal history whether we like the judgement or not. Picturisation of facts of legal history can't be restrained."

The court also found the apprehensions of the petitioners that the release of the movie will lead to communal disharmony. It said that a book based on the contentious judgement was published back in 2013 and the same is in public domain but no untoward incident has been reported till date, suggesting that publication of the book caused any disharmony.

The court said that Netflix and Yashraj Films will be at liberty to release the movie whenever they want.