Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘Maharashtra Epstein Files': Film based on Ashok Kharat scandal to release on October 2

‘Maharashtra Epstein Files’ draws attention even before shooting begins.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 13:58 IST
Entertainment NewsMaharashtraFilmJeffrey Epstein

Follow us on :

Follow Us