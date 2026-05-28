‘Maharashtra Epstein Files': Film based on Ashok Kharat scandal to release on October 2

<p>Mumbai: <em>Maharashtra Epstein Files</em>, a Marathi film inspired by the scandal surrounding self-styled godman Ashok Kharat alias “Captain”, is slated for release on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.</p><p>The announcement comes amid continuing investigations into Kharat, whose arrest earlier this year triggered widespread political and social debate in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> over superstition, exploitation and the influence wielded by self-styled spiritual figures.</p><p>Since his arrest in March 2026, the 67-year-old Kharat has frequently been compared on social media and in public discourse to controversial figures such as Asaram Bapu, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and even disgraced American financier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffrey-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a> because of the nature of allegations against him.</p>.ED says Nashik's self-styled godman Ashok Kharat posed as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, operated extortion racket.<p>Kharat has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p><p>He is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik Police and the Enforcement Directorate in cases involving allegations of sexual assault, extortion, superstition-linked practices and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/money-laundering-case">money laundering</a>.</p><p>Presented by Jain Film Production and Matoshree Entertainment World, the film is being produced by Devendra Bhat, Suryakant Bhunde and Prashant Kadampure, while Swaroop B. Sawant will direct the project.</p><p>Even before shooting has commenced, the film’s motion poster has generated significant attention on social media and within the Marathi film industry.</p>.Enforcement Directorate arrests sexual assault accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, to probe money laundering case.<p>The poster depicts a mysterious man standing with his back turned, clutching bundles of Rs 500 notes behind him while dressed in a kurta-pyjama and half-jacket, projecting the image of a respectable public figure. Yellow crime-scene tape running across the image hints at darker undercurrents beneath the carefully cultivated persona.</p><p>The tagline — “Now, Everything Will Be Exposed” — suggests that the film intends to explore the nexus between blind faith, political influence, money power and alleged exploitation.</p><p>Without directly naming individuals, the promotional material appears designed to evoke public memories of one of Maharashtra’s most sensational recent scandals.</p><p>The film also underlines how real-life criminal investigations and controversies are increasingly shaping themes in regional cinema, particularly projects dealing with power, faith and social manipulation.</p>