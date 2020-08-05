Maharashtra to file response in SC over Sushant case

The Maharashtra government will frame a detailed response into the investigations of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and submit it to the Supreme Court.

The law and judiciary department has been consulted to frame the response.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government continued to maintain its stand, with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation conveying to the Bihar Police that IPS officer Vijay Tiwari would have to follow the quarantine norms of the state government.

Tiwari, the superintendent of police of Patna Central, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday (August 2) to supervise the investigations into Sushant’s death, has been forcibly quarantined at the SRPF guest house at Goregaon.

BMC’s additional commissioner of police P Velrasu, in a letter to Patna Central Region’s inspector general of police Sanjay Singh, said: “…the officer has to be in compliance with all the rules and regulations prevailing in the state of Maharashtra.”

The letter was issued on Tuesday, however, made public on Wednesday. It said that in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation in Bihar, it has been advised that the officer can conduct his proceedings with various concerned officials of the government of Maharashtra on digital platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet, Microsoft Teams or other similar mediums.

Dino Morea denies link

Meanwhile, model and actor Dino Morea has denied holding of any party at his Bandra home on the eve of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“There was never any such gathering at my residence, please get your facts right before making these allegations. Do not drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this,” the 44-year-old actor said on Wednesday reacting to the charge levelled by BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane.