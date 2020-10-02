Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary: 5 must-watch movies that chronicle Bapu's life

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, referred to as the 'Mahatma', was an inseparable part of the Indian freedom struggle who strived for a better tomorrow while adhering to the principles of 'Satya' and 'ahimsa'. Over the years, several filmmakers have highlighted his life and teachings through their work. On Friday, as the country remembers Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti, here is a look at five unforgettable movies that highlight the essence of the Father of the Nation:

Gandhi (1982)

Gandhi, widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, featured the legendary Ben Kingsley in the titular role and impressed one and all with its effective presentation. The David Attenborough-helmed classic, revolved around various important aspects of the Mahatma's life while touching upon incidents that shaped his personality.

Gandhi had a stellar cast that included Rohini Hattangadi, Amrish Puri and ace actor Saeed Jaffrey. The film was dubbed in Hindi with Pankaj Kapur dubbing for Kingsley.

Hey Ram (2000)

Hey Ram, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, was a period-drama that revolved around the events leading up to Gandhi's assassination and highlighted the dilemma faced by a 'would-be assassin'. It had a stellar cast headlined by actor-director Kamal Haasan, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah played the Mahatma in Hey Ram, hitting the right notes with his restrained performance.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara (2005)

A critically-acclaimed masterpiece, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara was directed by noted filmmaker Janhu Barua and featured Anupam Kher in the lead role. A hard-hitting drama, it revolved around what happened when a retired professor started blaming himself for 'killing' Gandhi and made an impact by subtly highlighting the consequences of forgetting the ideals Bapu stood for.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Directed by Rajkumar 'Raju' Hirani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai was a commercial entertainer that highlighted the relevance of Gandhi in modern times. The blockbuster featured Marathi actor Dilip Prabhavalkar as the Father of the Nation, proving to be a gamechanger for him. It starred Sanjay Dutt in the titular role with Arshad Warsi playing his loyal sidekick/aide Circuit.

Gandhi, My Father (2007)

The Anil Kapoor-produced movie explored the strained relationship between Gandhi and his son Harilal and hit the right notes with due to the sincere execution. The film featured Darshan Jariwala as the 'Sabarmati ka Sant' with Akshaye Khanna playing his son.