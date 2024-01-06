Mahendra Kapoor: Not a pushover or an 'also-ran'

Kapoor also sang a duet with the redoubtable Rafi. The song was ‘Kaisi haseen aaj baharon ki raat’ from the 1967 film ‘Aadmi’, which was originally recorded as a duet with Rafi and Talat Mahmood. Manoj Kumar, one of the lead stars refused to use Talat’s voice for him and the song was re-recorded with Kapoor, replacing Talat. His constellation of songs proves, he may not have been the first choice. But listeners loved his voice.