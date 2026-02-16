<p>The much-anticipated teaser of the mytho-action film <em>Nagabandham, </em>starring Mahesh Babu was released on Maha Shivaratri. Backed by producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the movie stars Virat Karrna and is directed by Abhishek Nama. Mounted on a massive canvas, the movie is made on a world-class scale and with rich production values that shape it into a true magnum opus. The maker's bold vision was reflected in the teaser with his perfection for detail and blending of culture with striking visuals.</p><p>The release of the teaser on Maha Shivratri elevated the curiosity for the project, sparking a wave of anticipation across the industry.</p><p>Set against the mystic Himalayas, the teaser opens a gateway into a world where a secret older than time itself lies buried. When one man’s greed threatens to expose this cosmic truth, destiny steps forward to choose its warrior.</p>.<p>Partly inspired by the historical Afghan invasion led by Abdali, the movie highlights mythology, history and spiritual warfare with great zeal. The conflict takes shape at the intersection of cultural resistance and divine guardianship.</p><p>At the heart of this epic lies the sacred Nagabandham Temple, a hidden shrine protected by celestial energies and believed to safeguard an ancient cosmic force. Nestled deep within secret Himalayan pathways, the temple holds a power so immense that its fall into the wrong hands could trigger unimaginable devastation.</p><p>"Born from Brahma’s Creation… Guarded by Vishnu’s Dharma… Powered by Mahadev’s Fury…, this striking line perfectly captures the soul of Nagabandham: a saga where divinity, destiny, and destruction collide."</p>.<p>Abhishek Nama, who is making his debut in showbiz as a director, has impressed with his filmmaking. His narration, with a mix of mythology, action and spiritual depth, has been rewarded suitably by the audiences, as the teaser has clocked over 11 million views in less than 24 hours. </p><p>Actor Virat Karrna is showcased in multiple intense avatars throughout the teaser, culminating in a ferocious transformation into a Lord Shiva-inspired look. The project also stars Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney, Garuda Ram, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj and BS Avinash in key roles.</p><p>Scheduled for a summer 2026 release, the movie takes the audience into a massive clash where Dharma rises and destruction trembles.</p>