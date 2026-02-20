<p>Bengaluru: Fans in Bengaluru got a huge surprise this Friday when Tollywood prince <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ss-rajamouli-and-mahesh-babus-film-varanasi-to-release-on-april-7-2027-3880090">Mahesh Babu </a>dropped by the city to check out his new venture in person. Even with his busy schedule filming SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, the Telugu superstar made time to visit his premium 9-screen multiplex, which launched just this past January. The Hyderabad-based AMB Cinemas is a joint venture between Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas.</p><p>Visuals of <em>Varanasi</em> star Mahesh Babu arriving at the multiplex are spreading like wildfire across social media. As the word of Mahesh Babu's arrival spread around, a large number of his fans flooded the area, bringing the Gandhinagar area to a complete standstill just to catch a glimpse of the superstar.</p>.<p>The actor received a warm reception, with the entire multiplex decorated in an array of Mahesh Babu posters. It was a short but productive visit for the actor, who spent nearly 20 minutes in the venue. The superstar reportedly took the time to check in on the management and oversee how things were running, ensuring that the high standards of the AMB brand are being met at the new Bengaluru outlet.</p><p>Amidst the celebration, the poster of his character from his upcoming film Varanasi has set social media on fire. The poster showed him in a Lord Ram avatar and has sparked a massive wave of excitement, proving that the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli is already set to be a cinematic event like no other.</p>.<p>AMB Cinemas, home to South India’s first Dolby Screen, stands on a site with a rich cinematic legacy. This high-tech theatre has replaced the legendary Kapali Theater, which was a marvel in its own right as one of India's first Cinerama screens—a groundbreaking 1950s-era technique that used three synchronized projectors to create a massive, immersive widescreen experience.</p>.Mahesh Babu unveils ‘Nagabandham’ teaser; mythological epic targets summer 2026 release.<p>On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is fully immersed in the world of SS Rajamouli’s <em>Varanasi</em>. While there was plenty of talk about the story being a two-part release, Rajamouli has confirmed it will be released as one complete, high-octane film, ensuring fans get the full journey in one sitting. Also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie narrates the adventures of Rudhra (Babu) as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The narrative spans across several timelines and continents and is backed by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.</p>