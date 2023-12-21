Main ATAL Hoon: The trailer of former PM Vajpayee’s biopic is out now

The trailer takes everyone through the early days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his childhood, political career, his sheer dedication to bring a change, and make India a great nation.

Speaking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi said, “More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”

Main ATAL Hoon, starring Pankaj Tripathi, will take you through the life of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a man who fought many battles.

Directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, Main ATAL Hoon, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film will hit the big screens on the 19th of January 2024.