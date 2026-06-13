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'Main Vaapas Aaunga' movie review: A heart-wrenching story against hate

Imtiaz Ali Khan shows the horrors of Partition, the trauma associated with it, memory and the longing for homeland and those who were left behind.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Main Vaapas Aaunga
2026
4/5
Director:Imtiaz Ali Khan
Cast:Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina
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Published 12 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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