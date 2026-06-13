'Main Vaapas Aaunga' movie review: A heart-wrenching story against hate

<p>There have been many recollections and retellings from the Partition, and each time you watch it, read it or hear it, it leaves you with the same unsettling feeling. Even after so many years, the wounds that were left behind have not fully healed. The refugees eventually become citizens, but they still live with fractured identities, intergenerational trauma and with families and friends on either side of the border. Added to this are unresolved border tensions and constant violence across the world in the name of religion that continues to haunt, keeping the wounds fresh. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, Imtiaz Ali Khan shows the horrors of Partition, the trauma associated with it, memory and the longing for homeland and those who were left behind, to send a message to the world against hate. And he takes no sides; it’s an ode to humanity. </p>.AR Rahman performs at Attari border in tribute to BSF ahead of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' release.<p class="bodytext">Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), a victim of Partition, now 95, lives in Delhi. Originally from Sargodha (West Punjab), he is a well-established businessman. Looking at him, one wouldn’t imagine the kind of trauma that is buried inside him. In his fragile years and suffering from dementia, Grewal now wants to go back to Sargodha to meet the love of his life, whom he left behind, promising to return. He is stubborn about it, causing his health to deteriorate further. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As Grewal reveals further details to his grandson (Diljith Dosanjh) through cryptic code words (like Martians invading our Moon), Imtiaz takes the audience through a heart-wrenching and heartbreaking story of love and separation. Moving between timelines, the film is further enhanced by A R Rahman’s music.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sargodha comes alive once again (previously in Sriram Raghavan's ‘Ikkis’, released earlier this year), serving as a backdrop for yet another message against violence and hate. It is such a delight to watch Naseeruddin Shah and Diljith Dosanjh together on screen. Their chemistry is truly magical. Vedang Raina and Sharvari as the young Grewal and his sweetheart Jiya, add emotional resonance to the film. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Among the many ironies of the two countries is how we can’t go there and they can’t come here, but a British citizen telling us how identical Delhi and Lahore are. Imtiaz uses it subtly to show reality’s bitter contradiction. The film also highlights the convenient politics of the British that shaped the harsh political and social landscape of the two countries.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A must watch!</p>