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Makers of Ilaiyaraaja biopic unveil AI-powered tribute video celebrating 50 years of musical legacy

The makers said the tribute has drawn widespread appreciation online for its emotional storytelling, cinematic presentation, and innovative use of artificial intelligence-backed filmmaking tools.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:52 IST
Entertainment NewsVideoArtificial IntelligencetributeMusical

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