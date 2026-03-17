<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aicwa">All Indian Cine Workers Association</a> (AICWA) has sought reexamination of ‘KD: The Devil’ by the Censor Board following the controversial song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ and an FIR against the producers and creators.</p><p>The AICWA has written to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi, raising strong objections against the controversial song.</p><p>The association has also appealed to Minister of Information and Broadcasting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> to introduce strict guidelines to curb the growing trend of obscene content in films.</p><p>“Despite being a high-budget film exceeding Rs 150 crore, the makers have resorted to the use of blatantly vulgar and double-meaning content in the song titled "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke", written by Prem and adapted by Raqeeb Alam,” AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said in his letter to Joshi copies of which were marked to Vaishnaw and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.</p><p>According to Gupta, the song has triggered widespread public outrage across the country, as its lyrics and visuals are explicitly obscene, derogatory, and socially irresponsible, thereby violating the fundamental standards of decency expected in Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cinema">cinema</a>. “Such content is not only offensive but also dangerously influential on young audiences, normalizing vulgarity under the guise of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/entertainment">entertainment</a>,” he said.</p>.Human rights body seeks report over ‘KD: The Devil’ song row.<p>The Kannada film KD: The Devil, produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, featuring prominent artists including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi.</p><p>According to him, there is a growing and alarming trend of producing vulgar and objectionable songs purely to generate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/controversy">controversy</a> and gain publicity.</p><p>”Such practices indicate a deliberate and calculated attempt to exploit loopholes in regulatory mechanisms. Repeated instances of such content reflect insufficient enforcement of certification guidelines and lack of deterrence,” Gupta pointed out.</p><p>He said FIR should be registered against producer Venkat K Narayana, production house KVN Productions, director/lyricist: Prem and lyrics adapter Raqeeb Ala.</p><p>“AICWA strongly emphasizes that artists and public figures carry social responsibility. Renowned actors associated with such content must exercise due diligence, as their participation lends legitimacy to material that may adversely affect societal values and their own public image,” said Gupta.</p><p>He said that freedom of expression cannot be misused as a shield for promoting obscenity, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vulgarity">vulgarity</a>, and cultural degradation. “The integrity of Indian cinema and the sentiments of the public must be upheld above commercial interests,” he said. </p>