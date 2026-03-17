Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Makers resorted blatantly vulgar content': AICWA objects to song in 'KD: The Devil'

The AICWA has written to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi, raising strong objections against the controversial song.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 17:07 IST
Entertainment Newsobjectionable languagevulgar lyricsAICWA

Follow us on :

Follow Us