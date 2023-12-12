JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Makers reveal title of Rajinikanth's 170th film on superstar's 73rd birthday

The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 15:00 IST

New Delhi: Lyca Productions on Tuesday announced that superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film is titled Vettaiyan.

The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame.

The production house shared the film's title teaser on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

"The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!" Lyca Productions said in a post on X.

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.

The actor was recently seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, which was released in August, emerged as a box office success.

(Published 12 December 2023, 15:00 IST)
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaTrendingRajinikanth

