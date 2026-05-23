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'Makeup is a science': Behind every actor in Kannada film industry, there's a craftsman

Rarely noticed unless it fails, makeup is one of cinema’s most invisible arts that balances science, continuity and emotion beneath the glare of lights, makeup artist Uma Maheshwar tells Pranati A S.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:28 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaIndian CinemaKannada Film Industry

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