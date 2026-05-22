'Makkala Sainya' to 'Asurana Kaiyalli Parijatha': 5 Kannada films hitting theatres this week

<p>Channelling classic 80s kids' adventure movies, a brave group of friends sets off on a wild and challenging quest. But beneath the fun, it’s a deeply emotional story about true friendship, a father's bond with his daughter, and the rich, beautiful traditions of Sanatana culture.</p>.<p>A blossoming romance takes a deadly turn in this gripping Kannada thriller. When an obsessed coworker plays with Rahul and Rashmi's relationship, the pressure fractures Rahul’s sanity, unleashing a toxic jealousy that transforms their love story into a crime story.</p>.<p>Once-inseparable friends Ramanna and Vishakanta are torn apart by a cruel twist of fate, transforming their deep bond into bitter enmity. Yet, defying their fathers' feud, their sons grow up as the closest of companions. But history threatens to repeat itself when envy and friction begin to fracture the boys' loyalty.</p>.<p>This raw Alzheimer's drama, directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, throws a light on the other side of illness. The movie beautifully captures the immense emotional toll placed on caregivers as they witness a patient's deteriorating health.</p>.<p>What’s worse than a sudden lockdown? Getting stuck in it with your girlfriend’s massive family while trying to hide your relationship. Lockdown is a raw Kannada drama about blending families under pressure, right up until an unexpected heartbreak changes their world completely.</p>