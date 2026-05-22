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'Makkala Sainya' to 'Asurana Kaiyalli Parijatha': 5 Kannada films hitting theatres this week

From ‘Makkala Sainya’ to ‘Asurana Kaiyalli Parijatha’, here we list five Kannada films hitting theaters this week
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:02 IST
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Makkala Sainya

Asurana Kaiyalli Parijatha

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Kuchuku

September 21

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Lockdown

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Published 22 May 2026, 10:02 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingFilmyzilla

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