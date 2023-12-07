'Malaikottai Vaaliban' teaser: A glimpse of Mohanlal gives an adrenaline rush

Ending the wait of movie lovers, the first glimpse of superstar Mohanlal's period drama Malaikottai Vaaliban, was unveiled in a teaser on December 6, 2023.
This film marks the maiden collaboration between acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal.
The movie is produced by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab and Saregama.
Malaikottai Vaaliban is also Yoodlee Films’ first-ever project with Mohanlal. The film is scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with filmmaker Lijo in movies like Nayakan and Amen.
Madhu Neelakandan handles the cinematography while the music of the film is by Prashanth Pillai. With Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait , Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, and Manikandan Achari playing other notable roles, Malaikottai Vaaliban will grace the screens on January 25, 2024.