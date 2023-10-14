Malashree can’t save chaotic action drama

The film opens with an MLA committing the murder of a contractor for money, which is followed by the murders of a deputy commissioner, an advocate, a doctor, and a police inspector. Prof Shankar’s two children also get murdered. The department appoints IPS officer Jahnavi (Malashree) to probe the murders. What is the connection between Shankar’s family and the murders? How tactfully will Jahnavi investigate the case? Gurumurthy takes over two-and-a-half hours to answer these questions, as he defies logic and reasoning.