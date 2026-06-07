Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56; Mammootty pens emotional tribute
National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar passed away at 56 around 10.43 pm on June 6 at a private hospital in Kochi where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and was placed on ventilator support.
He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a… pic.twitter.com/H0tx6RulC6