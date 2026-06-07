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Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56; Mammootty pens emotional tribute

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar passed away at 56 around 10.43 pm on June 6 at a private hospital in Kochi where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and was placed on ventilator support.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 04:15 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 04:15 IST
Entertainment NewsDeathObituaryMalayalamTrendingMalayalam cinemaFilmyzilla

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