Malayalam film director Shaji Pandavath passes away

Malayalam film director Shaji Pandavath passes away at 63

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 03 2021, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 20:44 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Noted Malayalam screenplay writer and movie director Shaji Pandavath died at a private hospital here on Sunday due to heart-related ailments, film industry sources said.

The 63-year-old film personality, hailing from Alappuzha district, was hospitalised due to a fall while taking rest at home following a heart surgery, FEFKA Directors' Union said in a Facebook post. He wrote the screenplay for movies, including Prayikkara Pappan, Gangothri and Kavacham.

Pandavath's end came as his directorial debut "Kakkathuruthu" was ready for release, they said. He was also an office-bearer of KPCC's cultural wing. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Pandavath.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mollywood
Alappuzha
Kerala

What's Brewing

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

 