entertainment

Malayalam romantic comedy 'Journey of Love 18+' to stream on SonyLIV from September 15

The film delves into the concept of early love marriages and how conventional society perceives it, according to the official plotline.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 09:23 IST

Streaming service SonyLIV on Tuesday announced that Journey of Love 18+, a Malayalam-language movie, will make its debut on the platform on September 15. The romantic comedy, directed by Arun D Jose, features Naslen K Gafoor, Mathew Thomas, and Meenakshi, a press release stated. "A fun-filled coming-of-age drama that will take you through the teenage years once again! 18+ streaming from 15th September only on Sony LIV," the streamer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the official trailer.

Set in Kerala, Journey of Love 18+ revolves around Akhil and Athira's love story and the events that lead to their marriage. The film delves into the concept of early love marriages and how conventional society perceives it, according to the official plotline.

Actors Nikhila Vimal and Binu Pappu also appear in the movie in pivotal roles. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Arun D Jose and Raveesh Nath.

(Published 05 September 2023, 09:23 IST)
Entertainment NewsMalayalam cinema

