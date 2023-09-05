Malayalam romantic comedy 'Journey of Love 18+' to stream on SonyLIV from September 15

Streaming service SonyLIV on Tuesday announced that Journey of Love 18+, a Malayalam-language movie, will make its debut on the platform on September 15. The romantic comedy, directed by Arun D Jose, features Naslen K Gafoor, Mathew Thomas, and Meenakshi, a press release stated. "A fun-filled coming-of-age drama that will take you through the teenage years once again! 18+ streaming from 15th September only on Sony LIV," the streamer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the official trailer.