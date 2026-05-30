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Male gaze: Pop cinema's biggest crutch?

With male directors repeatedly reimagining the same brooding masculine hero, mainstream movies desperately need more women directors, writes Swaroop Kodur
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:33 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 20:33 IST
Entertainment Newsfilmsmale gaze

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