'Malik' movie review: Fahadh Faasil delivers career-best performance in gripping drama

Director: Mahesh Narayanan



Rating: 3.5/5

Platform: Amazon Prime Video



Director Mahesh Narayanan's latest movie Malik is a hard-hitting social drama that bears testimony to his abilities and gives actor Fahadh Faasil the ideal platform to showcase his range as a performer. It revolves around what happens when the authorities conspire to murder a charismatic man of the masses in prison. The storyline deals with sensitive issues -- such as communal harmony and police brutality -- which prove to be its backbone.



Effective writing

The promising plot reaches its potential as the writing is as compelling as can be. Malik opens with a simple yet effective scene that builds an aura around the protagonist while giving the viewer a closer look into his world. The film then moves at an organic pace and explores the backstories of the characters. The flashback portions, which form the backbone of the movie, have come out quite well and add depth to the narrative.

Mother sentiment with a twist

The mother sentiment is usually regarded as the pillar of commercial cinema. Mammootty's Big B is a case in point as it explored the bond between the protagonists and their foster mother, played by Nafisa Ali. Malik is no exception but there is a twist in the tale as the hero's mother does not really share cordial relations with him even though he adores her a lot. This alone makes it unique



Simple yet effective romance

Fahadh's scenes with his lover-turned-wife, played by Nimisha, hit the right notes because of the chemistry between the two. Their shy glances do the talking, which is widely regarded as the hallmark of a good reel romance.



Universal appeal

Mahesh's previous directorial venture CU Soon had highlighted the sensitive issue of flesh trade through the journey of the female protagonist. In Malik too, he manages to bring out the 'human cost' of the socio-political issues being touched upon, which helps the story cater to a pan-India audience even though it is rooted in Kerala culture.



The lows

That said, Malik is not a flawless tale by any stretch of the imagination. A key scene that leads to the death of a major character feels staged and lacks the organic intensity needed to make an impact. The bond between Fahadh and his reel daughter too has not been explored too well, which is a pity as it had potential. The pacing too is a bit slow at certain points. These, however, are not major issues given the scale of the project.



'FaFa' at his best



Bollywood legend Sanjeev Kumar usually played characters older than his real age. With Malik, 'FaFa' has ventured into similar territory. While his performance does not feel as organic as the ones delivered by 'Hari Bhai', it is arguably the best of his career. 'FaFa' emotes with his eyes in the prison sequences and internalises the character quite well. He handles the flashback sequences, which feature him as a young man, with ease and leaves an impact with his reel intensity.

Nimisha complements him quite well and channels the helplessness and rage experienced by Roslin. Joju George, however, deserved better as his character kind of gets lost in the mix of things. The rest of the cast, which includes names such as Vinay Fort and Salim Kumar, is adequate.

Decent technical aspects



The background score is one of the highlights of Malik as it adds depth to the emotional sequences while upping the thrill quotient when needed. The editing is decent even though a couple of scenes drag a bit. The action scenes are quite realistic. The other technical aspects have been handled with competence