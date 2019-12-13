Mamangam review: Good script, bad acting, bad direction

Mamangam is so bad that it looks like a satire on the period drama genre. This highly anticipated Mammootty starrer makes you think twice before booking tickets for any period drama.

Many things are wrong with the film. What’s sad is that a well-written script falls flat because director M Padmakumar chooses action over character building.

The conversational nature of the script is ignored by the director, who delivers a narrative swarming with rope sequences.

The film features many female characters, but all of them turn up only for glamour and hollow sentiment. The film brings out the worst in Mammootty. It is as if the director picked out his worst facets and strung them together into a sequence.

The child actor who portrays Chanthunni Menon is the only saving grace. He has done so well that even his dialogues sparkle. His action sequences hold a charm others lack.

You can skip this if you are not a die-hard fan of Mammootty and Padmakumar.