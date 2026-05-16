<p>Singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis sparked intense media speculation after making an emotional post announcing her departure from Chennai, her sabbatical from music and the deletion of her social media accounts. The sudden move has fueled widespread rumours that her relationship with her alleged partner, Ravi Mohan, may be on the rocks.</p><p>Singer Keneeshaa Francis drew intense media scrutiny for her alleged relationship with actor Ravi Mohan. Following his highly publicized separation from his wife, Aarti, in September 2024, many believed he had moved on with her. Reports suggest that their connection deepened around the same time the actor was navigating his divorce.</p><p>However, a sudden shift in their social media activity strongly indicates that the couple has now split.</p><p>Hinting at a definitive split with Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa revealed she has packed up and is leaving Chennai and is going off social media. Before deleting her videos, she used the platform to fiercely defend herself against allegations of wrecking Ravi's marriage. </p><p>Shedding light on their initial connection, she said that Ravi had approached her for help, but she eventually withdrew from her role as his spiritual healer after deciding she was unequipped to handle his personal struggles.</p><p>Breaking her long-standing silence, Keneeshaa revealed that she had endured months of relentless online harassment before finally feeling forced to speak out. Sharing her ordeal, she said she felt forced to share her side of the story to combat the massive online backlash surrounding her.</p><p>Firmly defending her integrity, she fiercely rejected any claims that she interfered in Ravi Mohan's family life. She further said that she never had any intention of breaking up a home. She also opened up and addressed her past struggles, sharing the abuses she survived as a child and had in her previous relationships before meeting Ravi Mohan.</p>.<p>Adding to the heartbreak of her past, she also revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in her previous relationship.</p><p>Keneeshaa shared that her connection with Ravi originally began on a professional note when she met him as a healer, though their bond quickly evolved into a close, deep friendship.</p><p>Although the pair had openly maintained a close association at various public events, current indications suggest that their relationship may have hit a roadblock.</p>