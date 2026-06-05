'Mango Pachcha' movie review: Compelling tale turns into vanity project

<p>Debutant director Viveka's 'Mango Pachcha', like its protagonist, starts with great aspiration and promise, and like its protagonist, loses its way long before achieving what it aspires to.</p><p>The film, which is the launch pad for Sanchith Sanjeev, had all the ingredients required for a grand and spectacular<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/debut"> debut</a>. Yet, it falls short drastically in creating an impression.</p><p>Written by Viveka and Nagabhushan Deshpande, 'Mango Pachcha' tells the story of protagonist Prashanth, aka Pachcha, who comes from a lower-middle-class background. He carries personal wounds, is ambitious and craves respect. An unexpected turn of events opens an opportunity for Pachha to rise in life, but through illegal means. That marks the beginning of an unavoidable tragedy.</p>.'Chand Mera Dil' movie review: Frustratingly hollow romantic drama. <p>The film's first act, where the world of the character is established, is done in a near-perfect manner, raising hopes about what the film is going to deliver.</p><p>Pachcha's story is rooted in his times. The aspiration of a generation growing up in middle-class families in a post-liberalisation India, its naïve belief that status brings respect, the shifting social and materialist reality of those times, the dirty nexus between business and politics, state power and crime, the implication of geo-political relations on the lives and livelihood of individuals — all get established very well in the film.</p><p>However, once the world is established, the film loses its grip and charm significantly, because of the shift in the focus from Pachcha’s needs and wants to an unconvincing tale of rivalry between Pachcha and Mahendra, the Mayor of Mysuru and business partner of Pachcha’s father, who is no more. As the film moves to this stage, the emotional connection with the characters begins to weaken. The scenes and moments are designed by external actions and not defined by the interiority of the characters.</p><p>Still, one has to acknowledge that 'Mango Pachcha' doesn’t feel dull. What engages the audience is the director's firm hold on the craft of cinema. But still, the cinematic experience slips from between the fingers. The film possibly would have been a great experience if telling the tale of Mango Pachcha had driven the film rather than launching Sanchith, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sudeep">Kichcha Sudeep's</a> nephew.</p>