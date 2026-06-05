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'Mango Pachcha' movie review: Compelling tale turns into vanity project

The film, which is the launch pad for Sanchith Sanjeev, had all the ingredients required for a grand and spectacular debut. Yet, it falls short drastically in creating an impression.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:51 IST
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Mango Pachcha
2.5/5
Director:Viveka
Cast:Sanchith Sanjeev, Kaajal Kunder, Prashanth Hiremath, Mayur Patel
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:51 IST
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