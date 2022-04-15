Mano Murthy: Filmmakers want melody back in music

Veteran music director Mano Murthy has composed over 150 melodious tunes in nearly three decades. Songs such as ‘Nooru Janmaku’ (‘America America’, 1997), ‘Anisutide Yako Indu’ (‘Mungaru Male’, 2007) and ‘Ninnindale’ (‘Milana’, 2007), are hummed to this day.

The 68-year-old engineer-cum-musician broke through the industry with Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar’s ‘America America’, a romantic drama, which recently completed 25 years. Murthy speaks to Showtime about his journey as a composer in the Kannada film industry.

Excerpts:

How did you develop an interest in music?

Music has been my companion since the age of two. I listened to songs through a Philips radio at home in Bengaluru. When I visited marriage functions, I enjoyed the the orchestra. I grew up listening to the music of the 1960s. In those days, many popular Hindi songs were played on only two radio stations, Radio Ceylon and Vividh Bharati. I listened to only a few Kannada songs. Music directors like Madan Mohan, Shankar-Jaikishan and OP Nayyar are my role models.

Have you received formal training in music?

My music is self-taught. When I was a drummer in college, I listened to other artistes’ records played on radiograms and grasped the beats. Later, I did my studies in music theories and harmonies in the US.

Tell us how ‘America America’ happened.

I roped in a few local singers in the US for my independent albums and composed several scratch tunes. When Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar came there to screen his film ‘Kotreshi Kanasu’ (1994), I showed my cassettes to him. He invited me to his apartment to play some of my tunes. He liked one tune that later became ‘Nooru Janmaku’ in ‘America America’. I got my big break with this film in 1997.

Have you used any style of western music in your compositions?

I am a fan of The Beatles. Though many of my Kannada songs are raga-based, I have added western harmonies to some. I used this technique while composing the ‘Yava Mohana Murali’ song in ‘America America’.

Tell us how you were roped in for ‘Mungaru Male’.

I got this project because of my work in ‘Amrithadare’ (2005). Director Yogaraj Bhat listened to the title song ‘Nee Amrithadare’ and liked it. He got in touch with me through Nagathihalli.

How was the experience of working with Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal?

‘Mungaru Male’ brought myself and these singers to the limelight in Karnataka. We wanted a fresh voice and thought of experimenting with Bollywood singers. I was surprised to see how they grasped the lyrics and tune quickly. They wanted to sound perfect even in a language alien to them. Sonu Nigam finished recording a song in just 45 minutes.

What’s the present music scene?

In the 1990s and even in the early 2000s, songs were mostly melody-based. Mass songs will always be there and fans of certain superstars support that. Many filmmakers however want the melody back and are approaching composers like me.

Do you think independent musicians have a good future?

In India, music is an integral part of films. If films fail, music also fails. In Western countries, there is a separate film and music market and the latter is quite popular. Our artistes should use platforms like YouTube to grow. I did an independent album with Sonu Nigam 10 years ago and it was well-received.

What are your upcoming projects?

People want to listen to my songs again. I am working on films, including ‘Sambharama’, ‘Bond Ravi’, and ‘Pranayam’. I have finished composing for my first Tulu movie ‘Magane Mahisha’, which will be released on April 29. The album is out.