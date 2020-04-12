Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal self-isolate in Uttarakhand amid coronavirus scares

Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal self-isolate in U'khand

PTI
PTI, Nainital,
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 21:32 ist

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in March.

The actors came to Ramgarh, around 45 km from here, on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced.

Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, while Dobriyal is alone.     

 Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their quarantine in the mountains.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is also spending her quarantine at her Mukteshwar home.

Manoj Bajpayee
bollywood
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
