Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Fable' in Encounters segment of Berlinale 2024

The film, a follow up to Reddy's celebrated debut Thithi, will premiere at the 74th edition of the festival in the Encounters Competition segment, which also features 14 other titles from around the globe.

A US-Indian co-production, The Fable also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot.