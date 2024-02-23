Manoj Bajpayee’s 30 years in cinema celebrated at Tagore Centre in Berlin

“Indian movies represent astonishing talent, immense dynamics and innovation, India is also an attractive investment location with various incentives for promotion of foreign films and for animation, post-production and visual effect services. I am confident that the Indian delegation at Berlinale with well-known actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun and directors like Raam Reddy will make a strong impact."

Reddy, who also participated in the Q and A with Bajpayee, said, "It was such an honour to share the stage and sit next to Manoj ji - who I have grown to share a very special bond with - while we chatted about the nearly magical anecdotes that went into the building of our film."