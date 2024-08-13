Manoj Kumar has taken away credit from Salim-Javed: Salman Khan on 'Kranti'

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday said veteran actor Manoj Kumar took away the writing credit of Kranti from screenwriter duo Salim-Javed but later called the writing on the 1981 film chana jor garam, a popular Indian snack which is a mix of spices and black gram.

Chana Jor Garam is also the title of one of the songs in "Kranti", a patriotic drama starring Kumar, Dilip Kumar and Hema Malini.

Salman, who is the son of Salim Khan, one-half of Salim-Javed, was speaking at the trailer launch of Prime Video's Angry Young Men, a docuseries on the iconic writer duo.