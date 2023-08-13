Manuj Sharma shares his experience of working in 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Very few actors from the line of theatre have achieved significant success and recognition in showbiz and carved out a niche space for themselves in the entertainment world. One such star is Manuj Sharma who is gearing up for the release of the comedy series Guns and Gulaabs.
Directed by celebrated director duo Raj & DK, the series stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and others.
In an exclusive interview with DH, Manuj shared his experience of working on this project which went on the floor just after the Covid-19 relaxation.
I was shooting for Pushkar & Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha in 2021 when this assignment came my way. I am glad that I am part of this quirky comedy series where I get to play the character Bunty. Every actor has a dream to work with the hit makers and I feel myself blessed to work with Raj & DK in this project.said actor Manuj Sharma.
“It was an incredible experience to work with Rajkummar Rao in this series. I know Raj from my theatre days, we both are from Delhi-NCR and share a very great bond together. We totally had a blast shooting together,” said the Phone Bhoot star.
Manuj also opened up about his struggling days and said, “Everyone has their own struggles and hard times. I came to Mumbai to try my luck in cinema in the late 2000s. Despite being from theatre, it took four years for me to make my silver screen debut.”
Manuj entered showbiz with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bhoothnath Returns in 2014 and it was no looking back for him after that. He then went on to work in Ghosts (2015), Secret Superstar (2017), Why Cheat India (2019) and others.
“I am not the one who sticks to one type of character. Being a theatre artist, I always try to give my best in front of the camera. Be it a comedy or a serious role, I give my blood and soul to the character. I love to experiment myself and love to do a variety of characters as we actors' duty is to perform what is offered. I do miss my theatre days but I try and cover up by attending workshops frequently,” concluded Manuj.
Set in the 90's era, Guns and Gulaabs promises a roller-coaster ride of thrilling action and humour. The series is headed for its release on August 18, 2023, on Netflix, critics and fans alike are eagerly counting down the days to witness Manuj’s work in this gangster comedy.