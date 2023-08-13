Manuj Sharma shares his experience of working in 'Guns and Gulaabs'

“It was an incredible experience to work with Rajkummar Rao in this series. I know Raj from my theatre days, we both are from Delhi-NCR and share a very great bond together. We totally had a blast shooting together,” said the Phone Bhoot star.

Manuj also opened up about his struggling days and said, “Everyone has their own struggles and hard times. I came to Mumbai to try my luck in cinema in the late 2000s. Despite being from theatre, it took four years for me to make my silver screen debut.”

Manuj entered showbiz with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bhoothnath Returns in 2014 and it was no looking back for him after that. He then went on to work in Ghosts (2015), Secret Superstar (2017), Why Cheat India (2019) and others.

“I am not the one who sticks to one type of character. Being a theatre artist, I always try to give my best in front of the camera. Be it a comedy or a serious role, I give my blood and soul to the character. I love to experiment myself and love to do a variety of characters as we actors' duty is to perform what is offered. I do miss my theatre days but I try and cover up by attending workshops frequently,” concluded Manuj.

Set in the 90's era, Guns and Gulaabs promises a roller-coaster ride of thrilling action and humour. The series is headed for its release on August 18, 2023, on Netflix, critics and fans alike are eagerly counting down the days to witness Manuj’s work in this gangster comedy.