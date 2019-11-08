Many potholes on this bypass

Neil Nitin Mukesh is officially a cat! He comes back after every bad movie with another, and even here, he bypasses death every time he is attacked.

Rich, fabulous and “prone to accidents” Vikram Kapoor (Neil) takes a bypass road, meets with an accident, loses his legs and finds himself in the midst of a case involving the murder of supermodel Sarah Braganza…

Yawn… Then there is a loving dad (Rajit Kapur), pretentious stepmom (Gul Panag), her lover, Vikram’s lover, and Sarah’s lover... The narrative goes back and forth and round and round but never to the point, reminding you of an auto raja taking a newcomer for a ride around the city. A loud yesteryear background score is peppered with modern sounds.

Potholes abound on this bypass, and the only engaging part is when Neil is drowning in a bathtub. The movie definitely takes inspiration from Thrillers Cookbook 101: Good looking leads. Check. Twist and turns at the end. Check. Suicide or murder. Check. Money and lots of it. Check. Masked assassin. Check… and so on.

Neil looks like a Renaissance painting: beautiful, white and frozen in expression. So bypass this and take the highway to the weekend, please.