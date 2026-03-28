<p>By the third instalment of ‘Mardaani’, Rani Mukerji isn’t just a supercop. She is practically the Avengers, the Terminator and Sherlock Holmes rolled into one.</p><p>The gang-busting, patriarchy-smashing policewoman dominates every frame, leading her team with military precision into the lairs of every mafia under the sun. She is the kind who could solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded while chasing down a crime lord. Her wit never wavers, and her reflexes are faster than light.</p><p>So what is ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy up to this time? Saving women, of course. Once again, the track revolves around child trafficking, with a begging mafia led by ‘Amma’ (Mallika Prasad) driving Rani’s over-the-top kick‑ass show.</p><p>A diplomat’s daughter is kidnapped, and before the perpetrators can even make the ransom call, our tough‑nut cop has almost cracked the case, armed with nothing but her brain cells. Told you, she is pure Sherlock.</p><p>We soon learn that similar cases have been occurring across the country, with pre-pubescent girls as the sole victims. Rani’s new ally in this round of crime-demolition is a rookie cop (Janki Bodiwala), who seems both overwhelmed and bewildered by her latest assignment. The duo is later joined by a do-gooder (Prajesh Kashyap), who runs an NGO for rescued street children.</p><p>Throw in a virus, some deadly lab experiments and a few pharma sharks, and ‘Mardaani 3’ serves up ample targets for Rani to punch, kick, shoot and slam — before topping it all off with the mandatory speech about women being perpetual victims, and her role as their saviour in what looks like a never-ending franchise.</p><p>The first two instalments had some spark, but this one feels like a hurriedly cobbled-together platter of yesterday’s leftovers.</p>