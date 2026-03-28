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'Mardaani 3' movie review: Supercop serves justice loud and on loop

By the third instalment of ‘Mardaani’, Rani Mukerji is practically the Avengers, the Terminator and Sherlock Holmes rolled into one.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:31 IST
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Mardaani 3
2/5
Director:Abhiraj Minawala
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Prajesh Kashyap
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Published 27 March 2026, 22:31 IST
EntertainmentMovie ReviewRani Mukherjee

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