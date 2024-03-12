Mari Selvaraj to direct Dhruv Vikram & Anupama Parameswaran in his next

Maamannan and Karnan maker Mari Selvaraj has announced his next, a sports drama, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles.

Applause Entertainment is producing the yet-to-be-titled project in partnership with Neelam Studios, led by filmmaker Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand.

"Starting my fifth film with a banger! Overwhelmed to be joining hands once again with @beemji Anna and @NeelamStudios_ Excited to be working with @ApplauseSocial and my good friend @Tisaditi #DhruvVikram @anupamahere @nairsameer @deepaksegal @prasoon_garg @sunil_chainani #PramodCheruvalath @devnidhib @happyshappygal @Rakeshrishi05 #ManindBedi," Mari Selvaraj posted on X.