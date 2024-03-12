Mari Selvaraj to direct Dhruv Vikram & Anupama Parameswaran in his next

Maamannan and Karnan maker Mari Selvaraj has announced his next, a sports drama, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles.
Applause Entertainment is producing the yet-to-be-titled project in partnership with Neelam Studios, led by filmmaker Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand.
"Starting my fifth film with a banger! Overwhelmed to be joining hands once again with @beemji Anna and @NeelamStudios_ Excited to be working with @ApplauseSocial and my good friend @Tisaditi #DhruvVikram @anupamahere @nairsameer @deepaksegal @prasoon_garg @sunil_chainani #PramodCheruvalath @devnidhib @happyshappygal @Rakeshrishi05 #ManindBedi," Mari Selvaraj posted on X.
Starting my fifth film with a banger! 🔥 Overwhelmed to be joining hands once again with @beemji Anna and @NeelamStudios_ ✨💥— Mari Selvaraj (@mari_selvaraj) March 12, 2024
Excited to be working with @ApplauseSocial and my good friend @Tisaditi 💐✨#DhruvVikram @anupamahere@nairsameer @deepaksegal @prasoon_garg… pic.twitter.com/kzXP11VmAU
‘Chiyaan’ Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram will be seen playing the titular role along with Anupama Parameswaran of Premam and Kurup fame playing the female lead.
"Pariyerum Perumal, my first film, was with Pa Ranjith Anna, and that was a major factor in why the film achieved such great heights. It served as a stepping stone for my subsequent projects. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with him once again for my fifth film, alongside another formidable partner - Applause Entertainment. I'm delighted to announce that this film is in association with Neelam Studios and Aditi Anand. Aditi has been a close friend and a tremendous support, following my work closely since Pariyerum Perumal, and I'm grateful to be working alongside her on this project. This film will be a raw sports drama rooted in the essence of Kabadi, and working with Dhruv, a talented young actor, will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives to the narrative. I have no doubt that this film will mark an important milestone for all of us involved."'Maamannan' & 'Karnan' director Mari Selvaraj
Scheduled to commence production in early 2024, the first project from this alliance narrates a story of determination, perseverance, and triumph in the life of a sportsperson, where the entire world appeared as a Goliath against his David.
The narrative revolves around a man who defied the fate written on his palm to accomplish what seemed impossible, opting for sport over weaponry, peace over conflict, and life over death.