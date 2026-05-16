'Marty, Life Is Short' review: The funny side of sadness

<p>There is something warm, funny, and surprisingly moving about Martin Short. This is not just a documentary about Short’s career, but about how one of comedy’s loudest performers carried grief quietly while making everyone else laugh. Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the film follows Short from his early Canadian comedy days to becoming one of Hollywood’s most lovable chaos machines.</p>.<p>The documentary moves through familiar milestones. SCTV, Saturday Night Live, Broadway, films, and of course his long friendship with Steve Martin, who often looks like he has spent decades trying not to laugh beside him. </p><p>But the film works best in its quieter moments. Short speaks openly about losing both his parents at a young age and later losing his wife, Nancy Dolman. The documentary never turns these losses into dramatic twists. They simply become part of the person he is. </p>.'Normal' movie review: Action-comedy plays too safe.<p>Short himself keeps the film constantly alive. Even during emotional moments, he jokes, rambles, and slips into impressions like his brain refuses to stay still for too long. Friends and collaborators describe him as someone who lights up every room, even while carrying sadness privately. Kasdan keeps things simple. </p><p>Home videos, archival footage, interviews, and performances blend together naturally without forcing emotion. The film understands something important about comedians. Sometimes the funniest people are also the ones trying hardest to keep the sadness quiet.</p>.<p>In the end, ‘Marty, Life Is Short’ feels warm, honest, and gently moving. Much like Martin Short himself.</p>