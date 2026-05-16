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'Marty, Life Is Short' review: The funny side of sadness

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the film follows Short from his early Canadian comedy days to becoming one of Hollywood’s most lovable chaos machines.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 19:18 IST
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Marty, Life Is Short
3/5
Director:Lawrence Kasdan
Cast:Martin Short
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Published 15 May 2026, 19:18 IST
EntertainmentSpecialsMovie Review

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