<p>In the world of rigged gambling, a humble employee breaks free. Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma) introduces multiple playing formats of a game that gains popularity as "Matka” (Pot). Brij’s spotless ethics and city-wide network make him mind-bogglingly rich overnight. Dagdu Vichare (Siddharth Jadhav) remains Brij’s strongest pillar of support through most of his journey. Brij enlists the help of Gulrukh (Kritika Kamra), a widowed socialite, to popularise Matka among the elite. The two eventually start an affair, which strains his relationship with his wife, Barkha (Sai Tamhankar).</p>.<p>The pacing is generally steady but sags in parts. The subplots, clichéd and uninteresting, are the weak links. They involve a dedicated police officer and a determined journalist who wish to put an end to gambling. Add a brother’s betrayal, a wrongly imprisoned woman, and a bloodthirsty gangster to the mix, and the contrived chaos is complete. However, the character arcs do evolve.</p>.'Darlings' to 'Dahaad': 7 Vijay Varma Films to watch ahead of 'Matka King' release.<p>Brij, though not corrupted, transforms from a messiah of the poor into a man interested in power plays and vulgar displays of wealth. One crucial question lingers throughout: Is he a saint or a devil? The dialogues are enjoyable, and the direction is slick. The depiction of 1970s Mumbai is both authentic and atmospheric.</p>.<p>Vijay Varma puts in a solid performance as Brij Bhatti. Siddharth Jadhav is particularly impressive as the loyal Dagdu. Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar and Jamie Lever shine in their roles. The chemistry between Brij and Gulrukh is electric. </p>