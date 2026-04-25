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'Matka King' series review: Slick saga but tired subplots

The pacing is generally steady but sags in parts. The subplots, clichéd and uninteresting, are the weak links.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 22:58 IST
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Matka King
4.5/5
Director:Nagraj Manjule
Cast:Vijay Varma Siddharth Jadhav Kritika Kamra
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Published 24 April 2026, 22:58 IST
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