'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' review: Fact-checker meets maximum chaos

<p class="bodytext">The title is inspired, and that's putting it mildly. Right from the first scene of this madcap romp (and don't take that word lightly), you tend to ask yourself two questions: Why would anyone do that? And what would I do if I were her?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Apple TV's latest thriller, 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed', is chaotic in all the right ways. Any major plot reveal would be an injustice to the creators, so let's just say the story follows Paula (Tatiana Maslany), a divorced single mom, an overzealous fact-checker at a local newspaper, part-time soccer coach and full-time nerd whose late-night shenanigans with a 'cam boy' spiral into blackmail, murder and conspiracy. This is a digital scam, but one on dope.</p>.'They Will Kill You' movie review: This video game-like thriller never levels up.<p class="bodytext">The series' greatest strength is the respect it gives to the fading art of painstaking fact-checking. Paula may lead a messy life, but her mind is anything but. She questions every illogical turn, every inconsistency and this 'nitpicking' helps her escape the sinister traps laid before her. Tatiana Maslany is delightfully loopy as Paula, and indeed, she is so convincingly frazzled that you begin to sympathise with her ex-husband. Her young daughter has enough sass to match her mad mother and is a joy to watch whenever she appears on screen.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mind you, this is a dark thriller, but one that is totally kooky at heart, so do not go expecting anything too sombre or realistic. </p>