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'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' review: Fact-checker meets maximum chaos

The series' greatest strength is the respect it gives to the fading art of painstaking fact-checking.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:19 IST
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Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
3.5/5
Director:David Rosen, Tami Sagher
Cast:Tatiana Maslany, Brandon Flynn, Jake Johnson
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Published 29 May 2026, 20:19 IST
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