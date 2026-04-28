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May 8 'do-or-die' moment for 'Jana Nayagan': Why Vijay’s farewell film could be delayed for months

Originally set for a massive Pongal 2026 release, the movie is still nowhere to be seen, and the financial bleeding is out of control.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:55 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayTrendingBobby DeolFilmyzillakvn productions

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