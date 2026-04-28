<p>The mystery around Vijay’s final film, <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, is only getting murkier. While everyone is waiting on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give it the green light, things hit another snag on Monday (April 27). The committee was supposed to watch the movie, but the CBFC committee did not show up and skipped it without any explanation.</p><p>“The clock is officially ticking for the <em>Jana Nayagan</em> team. May 8th is the "do-or-die" date for KVN Productions. If they don't get that certification in the coming days and release the film on May 8th, then we might not see the movie for months," an insider told DH Online.</p>.Thalapathy Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' leaked online!.<p>"The Tamil Nadu theatre industry is gearing up for a massive protest starting May 15, and there’s no clarity on how long the protest might last. The core of the conflict is a disagreement over the "eight-week rule"—theater owners want movies to stay off streaming platforms for at least two months, while producers are resisting the restriction. Until both sides can agree on these terms and the paperwork is signed, the association has made it clear no new movies will hit the big screen,” said an industry insider.</p><p>“It’s total 'standby' mode for the Jana Nayagan team. The makers have alerted exhibitors to prepare for a literal last-minute launch. The strategy is simple: as soon as the CBFC clears it—even if it’s only a day or two before the planned release—they’re pushing it out. They’ve essentially put the entire distribution network on high alert so they don't lose a single second once the certification is in hand,” the source concluded.</p>.Sharing leaked 'Jana Nayagan' clips could lead to lawsuit, KVN Productions issues stern warning.<p>Meanwhile, the producers are also a little upset with Thalapathy Vijay for not addressing the leak and not talking about this lapse with them. However, they are very much in realisation seeing his political commitment. </p><p>Since the day it was announced, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, turning what should have been a celebration of Vijay’s career into a nightmare for production house KVN Productions. The road to release has been a nightmare for the producers. Originally set for a massive Pongal 2026 release, the movie is still nowhere to be seen, and the financial bleeding is out of control.</p>.Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' loses OTT spot as Prime Video cancels Rs 120 crore deal.<p>From an OTT giant scrapping the Rs 120 crore streaming deal to a high-definition online leak, <em>Jana Nayagan</em>’s recovery is in serious jeopardy. The situation turned even more bizarre on April 11, 2026, when a cable TV network in Coimbatore illegally aired the movie on local television.</p><p>About <strong>Jana Nayagan</strong></p><p>Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Priyamani in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions, the movie was planned for Pongal 2026 release.</p>