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'Maybe it’s just a style you didn’t expect?': Hrithik Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' over bad VFX row

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, April 4, Hrithik urged the audience to criticise with better awareness.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:24 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 06:24 IST
Hrithik RoshanbollywoodRanbir KapoorBollywood filmRamayanaTrendingNew film

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