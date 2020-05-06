Meera says her father was robbed at knifepoint

Meera Chopra says her father was robbed at knifepoint

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 18:19 ist
Meera Chopra is best known for her role in Section 375. (Credit: Facebook/@MeeraChopraofficial)

Section 375 actor Meera Chopra has said her father was robbed by two bike-borne men at knifepoint when he was out for a walk in Model Town area of the national capital. 

The actor, who is a cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, shared the news in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

"@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. Two guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi," Meera tweeted.

In another post, the actor shared the FIR number and said the incident happened at Prince Road in Model Town.

After two hours, Meera thanked the Delhi Police for taking "quick action" in the case.

"Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never about what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
bollywood

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 