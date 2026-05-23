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Mega158 Mahurat: KVN Productions kicks off its first Telugu project with Chiranjeevi in style

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the upcoming action-adventure features Chiranjeevi alongside Anaswara Rajan in a key role.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 08:26 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaChiranjeeviTrendingFilmyzillakvn productions

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