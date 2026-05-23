<p>The premier Bengaluru-based production house is officially expanding its South Indian footprint by launching its maiden Telugu project. Tentatively titled 'Mega158', the movie was announced on Chiranjeevi’s 70th birthday.</p><p>Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film kicked off with a star-studded mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad on May 21. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan graced the event as an esteemed guest and sounded the first clapboard to officially begin filming.</p><p>The production house took to social media and gave a glimpse of the star-studded mahurat ceremony.</p>.<p>Chiranjeevi also took to X and shared pictures from the mahuar ceremony. He wrote, "As I see the clapboard positioned between Kalyan Babu and myself today...I am reminded of an occasion 30 years ago when this very scene unfolded in reverse – during the making of Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi."</p><p>He also thanked his brother for attending the muhurtam ceremony amid his duties as the Deputy CM.</p>.<p>"Thank you for taking the time, despite your duties as deputy chief minister, to attend the muhurtam ceremony of my 158th film, for sounding the clapboard, and for bringing joy to every member of the film unit," he wrote.</p><p>Earlier this week, Chiranjeevi shared a 52-second video highlighting his resistance training routine. The clip features the veteran actor working out with free weights, including dumbbells, barbells, and other gym gear.</p><p>He captioned, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits. Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear Bobby Kolli for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."</p>.<p>Directed by Bobby Kolli, the upcoming action-adventure features Chiranjeevi alongside Anaswara Rajan in a key role. The project's music is scored by Thaman, with Vijay Kartik Kannan behind the camera.</p><p>Additionally, editor Antony L. Ruben teams up with KVN Productions once again, following their previous collaboration on the movie Toxic.</p>