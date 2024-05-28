Mehzabeen Coatwala: All you need to know about Munawar Faruqui’s second wife

Mehzabeen Coatwala is a celebrated make-up artist and one of the well-paid makeup artists in the entertainment industry.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
Based out in Mumbai and Dubai, Mehzabeen calls herself a makeup specialist and is an International Make-up Association (IMA) certified artist from London College of Make-up.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
One can find Mehzabeen’s work on her Instagram page.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
Mehzabeen is closely involved with the entertainment industry and regularly works for several artists from the showbiz.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
She has worked with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhavan among others.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
Mehzabeen has also worked with cricketers like Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal for commercials.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
Mehzabeen regularly collaborates with digital influencers and has done several collaborations with ace digital influencer Dhanashree Verma.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
Reports suggest that Munawar Faruqui was smitten by her after meeting her. After briefly dating for a short period, the stand-up comedian decided to perform ‘nikah’ with her.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
Mehzabeen is a divorcee and mother to a 10-year-old daughter.
Credit: Instagram/@makeupbymehzabeen
Published 28 May 2024, 06:51 IST