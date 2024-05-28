Home
Mehzabeen Coatwala: All you need to know about Munawar Faruqui’s second wife

Ever since the news of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s marriage surfaced online, Google has seen an exponent rise in the keyword Mehzabeen Coatwala, his second wife. Netizens are curious to know more about Mehzabeen who performed nikah with Munawar recently. Things to know about Mehzabeen Coatwala – the new woman in Munawar’s life.
DH Web Desk
Mehzabeen Coatwala is a celebrated make-up artist and one of the well-paid makeup artists in the entertainment industry.

Based out in Mumbai and Dubai, Mehzabeen calls herself a makeup specialist and is an International Make-up Association (IMA) certified artist from London College of Make-up.

One can find Mehzabeen’s work on her Instagram page.

Mehzabeen is closely involved with the entertainment industry and regularly works for several artists from the showbiz.

She has worked with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhavan among others.

Mehzabeen has also worked with cricketers like Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal for commercials.

Mehzabeen regularly collaborates with digital influencers and has done several collaborations with ace digital influencer Dhanashree Verma.

Reports suggest that Munawar Faruqui was smitten by her after meeting her. After briefly dating for a short period, the stand-up comedian decided to perform ‘nikah’ with her.

Mehzabeen is a divorcee and mother to a 10-year-old daughter.

Published 28 May 2024, 06:51 IST
