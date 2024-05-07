Home
Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt wows in Sabyasachi saree, sets new trend standards

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala 2024 green carpet, enhancing the evening's charm. Her presence was nothing short of mesmerising, adorned in a resplendent floral Sabyasachi saree. This is Alia Bhatt's second appearance at the prestigious fashion event. She made her Met Gala debut last year, where she stunned in a striking ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 04:29 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 04:29 IST

On a night filled with dazzling couture and extravagant ensembles, Alia Bhatt captivated the world as she graced the prestigious Met Gala 2024 red carpet.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The epitome of grace and sophistication, Alia chose to adorn herself in a breathtaking Sabyasachi saree, paying homage to both her Indian roots and the event's theme.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

This year's theme, "The Garden of Time," provided the perfect canvas for Alia to showcase her timeless beauty and impeccable style.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

As cameras flashed, Alia made a grand entrance, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary glamour.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

What set Alia's look apart was not just the attire itself, but the way she effortlessly embodied the essence of the saree.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Published 07 May 2024, 04:29 IST
