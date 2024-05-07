Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt wows in Sabyasachi saree, sets new trend standards

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala 2024 green carpet, enhancing the evening's charm. Her presence was nothing short of mesmerising, adorned in a resplendent floral Sabyasachi saree. This is Alia Bhatt's second appearance at the prestigious fashion event. She made her Met Gala debut last year, where she stunned in a striking ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung.