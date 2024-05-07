Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt wows in Sabyasachi saree, sets new trend standards

On a night filled with dazzling couture and extravagant ensembles, Alia Bhatt captivated the world as she graced the prestigious Met Gala 2024 red carpet.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The epitome of grace and sophistication, Alia chose to adorn herself in a breathtaking Sabyasachi saree, paying homage to both her Indian roots and the event's theme.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
This year's theme, "The Garden of Time," provided the perfect canvas for Alia to showcase her timeless beauty and impeccable style.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
As cameras flashed, Alia made a grand entrance, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
What set Alia's look apart was not just the attire itself, but the way she effortlessly embodied the essence of the saree.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Published 07 May 2024, 04:29 IST