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Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani dazzles with over 1,800 carats of diamonds in Gaurav Gupta saree

Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala dressed in a luxurious gold Gaurav Gupta saree, studded with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and jewels from Nita Ambani's personal heirloom collection.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:43 IST
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