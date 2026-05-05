<p>Isha Ambani attended the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/the-tricky-politics-of-this-years-met-gala-3525711">Met Gala 2026</a> in her signature style — shinning in diamonds and dressed in luxury. Dressed in a Gaurav Gupta saree that was nothing short of a living canvas, Isha was exuding a blend of luxury and art.</p><p>Her dazzling outfit came in line with the Met Gala 2026 theme of 'Costume Art' and the dress code is 'Fashion Is Art'. Isha's look was created keeping in mind that art is not applied but lived and that is why her golden saree was a mix of heritage, jewellery, and form.</p>.<p><strong>Decoding Isha's luxurious look</strong></p><p>The highlight of Isha's look was her diamond-studded blouse. Over 1800 carats of diamonds, alongside emeralds, polki and kundan, were embedded into the garment, transforming it into a living surface of inheritance and form. To top it all and bring a personal touch to the artistic piece, heirloom stones from Nita Ambani’s private collection was also a part of the glittering blouse.</p><p>The diamond-studded blouse was paired with a gold tissue saree, the border of which was hand painted by artisans from Swadesh.</p>.TN 07 CM 2026: Did Vijay tease his political entry in 'GOAT'?.<p>The look was completed with a sculptural resin-draped cape forming a halo around the body. It was created by folding the gold tissue saree into a preserved, fluid structure, making sure that the textile is transformed into a sculpture here that exudes artistic vibes.</p><p>Interestingly, the living art piece took 1200 hours and was crafted by over 50 artisans.</p><p>Isha completed the look by wearing graduated diamond necklaces over 250 carats and pairing it up with a Subodh Gupta mango sculpture as a handbag giving a nod to the "Art in Hand" concept.</p>